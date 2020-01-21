Wright has rarely featured in this Championship campaign at the Robins.

The centre back joined Bristol City from Preston North End in 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome Bailey to the club," Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson said.

"He is an experienced player and he has captained Bristol City. We are looking forward to working with him. He will be a valuable addition to the group."

Sunderland are pushing for promotion and currently sit in sixth spot in League One.

"I'm delighted to be here and I'm looking forward to getting to work," Wright said.

"I've played League One football before and I've been promoted, so I understand the qualities required to succeed at this level. I've had a few chats with the manager and I want to be a part of what he's building."

The 27-year-old has 24 caps for Australia.

Wright is off-contract at the end of this season and could join the Black Cats permanently if he impresses at the Stadium of Light.

His arrival was greeted jubilantly by fans on social media tonight...

