The Mariners host Victory at Gosford on Sunday.

Murray has made nine appearances this season, coming off the bench in six of them.

The striker has bagged one goal and two assists, and is enjoying the super-sub position coach Alen Stacic has handed him.

"Definitely. Sometimes it’s an important role to play, especially if you’re down or it’s 0-0 or something like that, the 24-year-old said.

"So coming off the bench is always an important role, obviously trying to win a point or win the match. I’ve been quite happy with my performance coming off the bench.

"But everyone has a role to play and I’ve been lucky enough to be on the park."

The Mariners are second from bottom in the A-League but Murray says confidence remains high in the squad.

"Everyone’s got high hopes this week," he said.

"There’s a real positive energy this week and we know we’ve come off a loss in Wellington. The camp’s very good, it’s vibrant and the training’s been excellent.

"We want to take them into the game on the weekend and draw a good crowd and give the fans something to cheer about."

Victory are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle and are in good form with just one loss in their past five matches.

Murray says his team will be out to dismantle Victory, just like they dominated the Jets, but will be wary of their goalscoring firepower.

"We’ll be looking to do the same to Melbourne Victory," the forward said.

"[But] they’re dangerous up front and we’ll be looking to stop them on the weekend. Robbie Kruse, he’s deadly, he scored on the weekend.

"And Andrew Nabbout, he’s just come back from overseas and will be looking to prove a point."