In one of the under the radar yet most miraculous Aussie abroad stories this season, Atherton-born coach Roberto Venturato is one game away from coaching in Serie A.

His A.S Cittadella side has overcome one of the lowest - if not the lowest - budgets in Serie B this season and an almost entirely Italian local-based squad to make it to the final playoff stage.

His Cittadella squad narrowly lost a tight encounter against Venezia this morning. Despite bossing 57% of possession, poor shooting hampered his side and they went down 1-0 to the visitors.

It all comes down to the final Serie B playoff second leg on 28 May at 5.30 am AEST.

Cittadella have done incredibly to make it this far, finishing the league in sixth position and scraping their way through the playoff semi-final round, including beating Mario Balotelli's Monza.

Venezia finished one spot above them in fifth. 

The Queensland native, born to Italian parents, hasn't returned to Australia in many years but told the Sydney Morning Herald recently that he has high hopes for football down under.

 I hope that maybe football can [grow] in Australia, that a lot of people go to see it, and soccer can become more important than the other sports," he said.

"Australia is a country where the possibilities are very, very important for soccer."