Wellington Phoenix midfielder Matti Steinmann's fifth yellow card of the A-League season looms as an opportunity for Brandon Wilson to impress for his new club.

Steinmann picked up the booking in the first half of the Phoenix's 1-0 loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

With the German out of next Friday's home match against cellar-dwelling Newcastle and New Zealand international Alex Rufer injured, coach Ufuk Talay has indicated Wilson will be firmly in the frame to make his first appearance for the Phoenix.

The Olyroos midfielder joined Wellington from Perth Glory earlier this month having made just one appearance in the 2019-20 season.

"We've got depth, that's why we brought Brandon Wilson in as well," Talay said.

"He can play as a six.

"Alex Rufer is not ready at this stage but we've brought Brandon in, we've still got Te Atawhai Hudson that can play in that role as well.

"We have the depth in the squad and players will just step in and take their opportunities."

Wilson was an unused sub against the Roar after moving to the Phoenix in a bid to rejuvenate his career.

The 22-year-old is one of four players currently suspended from international duties for an off-field incident during the Olyroos AFC U-23 championship qualifiers in Cambodia last April.

His acquisition is a welcome one for Talay with right back Louis Fenton out for the season due to injury and vice-captain Rufer also sidelined with a knee complaint.

Talay ruled out rushing Rufer back for the Jets due to Steinmann's ban.

"I think the Newcastle game will come too quick for Alex," he said.

"We'll have to look at what we do but I think it will be too early for him."