Tony Gustavsson has been appointed Matildas head coach with the Swede tasked with leading Sam Kerr and her Australian teammates to the Women's World Cup on home soil.

The FFA announced on Tuesday evening that Gustavsson - one of the key figures behind the US women's national soccer team's success under former coach Jill Ellis - had signed a four-year contract.

Gustavsson will be at the helm of Australia for four major tournaments in as many years - the Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Asian Cup, 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I feel that my 21 years of coaching have put me in the position to be ready for this," Gustavsson said.

"It feels as if I have come to a moment where this is what I have been waiting for - to lead the Matildas for four years and also at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

"I have always said that the Matildas have the potential to be one of the best teams in the world and that is one of the reasons that I wanted to get on board with this job.

"I have been in the pressure cooker a lot of times and in environments that demand success.

"These experiences will be beneficial as we do this together with the fans, the stakeholders, the players, and the staff as a team."

Gustavsson will take the reins for Australia for the first time in November, when the Matildas plan to meet for a camp in Europe but his contract will officially commence on January 1, 2021.

The 47-year-old previously served as an assistant to then-US coach and compatriot Pia Sundhage in 2012, winning an Olympic gold medal.

Gustavsson then coached Tyreso FF between 2012 and 2014, leading the Swedish club to the 2014 Women's Champions League final.

When Ellis was appointed US head coach ahead of Gustavsson in 2014, she enlisted him as her deputy and their partnership delivered World Cup trophies in 2015 and 2019.

Gustavsson was popular among the US playing group and is also well-respected for his tactical acumen.

He stepped down from his US role at the same time as Ellis in July 2019 and is employed as first-team coach at Swedish club Hammarby IF until the end of this year.

FFA chief executive James Johnson praised Gustavsson's "wealth" of international experience and record of success.

"Having worked closely with some of the best female footballers and coaches in the world and, through his time with the USWNT, he has developed an excellent understanding of what it takes to prepare for and perform in the intense, high-expectation environments of major international tournaments," Johnson said.

"We believe that in Tony, we have appointed a coach who will not only surpass the benchmarks and criteria we set as an organisation, but the standards that are expected by our players, football community and fans."

Former Italy striker and ex-Canada coach Carolina Morace had also been linked to the Matildas coaching role, along with Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro and his Chelsea counterpart Emma Hayes.