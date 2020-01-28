The league's match review panel handed down the sanction on Monday following the German's red card late in a 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory last Friday.

Baumjohann was sent off for lashing out at Leigh Broxham after a challenge by the Victory defender in stoppage time at AAMI Park.

Broxham, already on a yellow card, was also given his marching orders for the tackle on Baumjohann.

After analysing footage of the incident on Tuesday, the club decided not to lodge an appeal and the 33-year-old will now miss this weekend's home match against Brisbane Roar.

He'll also be unavailable for the Sydney derby against former club Western Sydney Wanderers.

Baumjohann put in arguably his best display for the A-League leaders against Victory, having a hand in the first two goals before scoring his first for the club to seal the win.

Anthony Caceres is understood to be the frontrunner to replace Baumjohann in Sydney's starting XI when they take on the Roar at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium this Friday.