Sydney FC have beaten Western United 1-0 in controversial circumstances, with Adam Le Fondre burying a questionable penalty to condemn Mark Rudan's side to their fourth loss on the bounce.

Le Fondre marked his return to the A-League by scoring from the spot in the 76th minute when the Sky Blues were awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Ivan Vujica had blocked fellow substitute Alexander Baumjohann's ball into the area but the ball flicked up off the Western United man's thigh onto his outstretched arm.

After a VAR consultation, referee Shaun Evans reviewed the incident and awarded a penalty.

In his first game back since returning from India, Le Fondre smacked the spot-kick into the roof of the net - but post-match said he had disagreed with the decision.

"It's (the handball rule) ridiculous," Le Fondre told Fox Sports.

"Obviously I'll take it - because it's a bit of a weird law. But I didn't think it was a pen, personally, if that was my preference."

It proved the game's only goal, after Sydney had dominated from the outset without reward.

The Sky Blues almost took the lead after eight minutes when Kosta Barbarouses slipped through Trent Buhagiar, with the striker feinting wide, then cutting inside - only for desperate defending to block his shot.

In the 16th minute, United goalkeeper Ryan Scott had to come off his line to deny another chance for Buhagiar.

Shortly before halftime, Milos Ninkovic released Barbarouses - but Scott got down brilliantly to save the forward's low skidding shot before denying Buhagiar again shortly afterwards.

United came out after the break with renewed intensity and in the 48th minute, Tomoki Imai put in a great ball but Iker Guarrotxena failed to get enough purchase behind his header.

In the 61st minute, Ninkovic danced through the United defence and forced another Scott save.

Le Fondre and Baumjohann were introduced to the fray on 63 minutes, with Vujica giving away the unfortunate penalty 10 minutes later.

United thought they may get some salvation three minutes into added time, but their pleas for handball against Sydney's Paulo Retre were waved away by the officials.