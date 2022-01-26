Coach Steve Corica believes a hard-fought 2-2 draw with A-League Men leaders Melbourne Victory can kick-start Sydney FC's campaign as the the depleted Sky Blues prepare to welcome back the cavalry.

Without Socceroos Rhyan Grant and Andrew Redmayne and fresh call-up Joel King, Sydney twice fought back from a goal down against Victory at AAMI Park on Tuesday night.

The perennial contenders sit sixth but hope to welcome back injured striker Adam Le Fondre for their February 4 clash with Adelaide, and potentially Kosta Barbarouses a week later.

"It can kick-start things. We have a tough game against Central Coast in five days on the 30th," Corica said.

"But the character they showed today and the work-rate was excellent and that can only be good for us moving forward especially with our players who we had out.

"We had three internationals out, three Socceroos, two quality strikers with (Adam) Le Fondre and Kosta (Barbarouses) who are out and everyone may have forgot but (Luke) Brattan is a major player for us and now he's going to be out for the season.

"Once we get all those players back, I believe in the squad and believe in the depth that we have once we are in full flight.

"Obviously, other teams they need to start catching up with games now (after COVID-19 postponements) because we've seemed to be doing it and at some stage they'll be playing like we have been."

Corica delighted in Bobo's excellent 81st-minute equalising header and expected the 37-year-old to build form.

"That's really who you wanted it to fall to in that area there," he said.

"He hasn't been starting much but also he's had his few injury problems early on. He did his calf, he was fantastic in pre-season, he was fit and then he did his calf.

"He was out for six-seven weeks then he got COVID so he was out for another couple of weeks and it's hampered him a little bit with his fitness.

"He's a quality striker, he can score goals and he showed that tonight. When you needed him, he stood up."