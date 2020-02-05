Saturday's Sydney Derby at Kogarah Stadium has been kicked off the ABC's main channel to the free-to-air broadcaster's secondary channel ABC ME.
Viewers will have to tune into ABC ME, the broadcaster's children's channel from 5pm for the live broadcast Sydney FC versus Western Sydney Wanderers.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation told FTBL the program was shifted to the subsidiary channel to prevent an overlap with the Victoria Golf Open being televised live on the main channel.
The tournament begins at 1pm and the broadcast will end at 7pm, which would be full-time of the Sydney Derby.
Instead of opting for a delayed broadcast of the A-League blockbuster, the ABC opted to move it to ABC ME to maintain a live broadcast for the match.
FTBL is seeking further comment from the ABC
More to follow
