Wanderers light up like flares

In a season that was meant to inspire Wanderers fans at the new Bankwest Stadium, the playing side have failed to keep their end of the promise.

With the Wanderers fans behind them, Western Sydney finally started show their qualities and might be the beginning of the rebirth of the club.

Derbies can often be a springboard for greater things to come, and whilst their last derby win was a false dawn, they must do their best to make sure history does not repeat themselves.

The game itself was an even affair with chances for both teams, especially on the counter-attack where the forwards had space to run at a back-tracking defence.

Western Sydney announced their intentions early as they sat in a deep block and looked to launch long balls for striker Simon Cox to win and for on-rushing teammates to win the second ball.

The Wanderers were keen to stop Sydney from enjoying too many opportunities in transition, with plenty of fouls to ensure that this game never had a flowing rhythm. That the Wanderers ended the game with 17 fouls, four yellow cards and Georgievski sent off shows that this game was a scrappy affair.

Jean-Paul de Marigny’s strategy ended up working as they nabbed their goal in the 82nd minute with Tate Russell’s cross coming from a counter-attack, and captain Mitchell Duke producing a placed header to condemn Sydney to their first loss in since Round 3 – also in the derby.