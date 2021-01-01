Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says the chance to snare a historic Championship three-peat will serve as motivation for his players this A-League season.

The Sky Blues have been a dominant force under Corica, winning the past two Championships as well as last season's Premiers Plate.

Sydney's star-studded squad have again been installed as title favourites, and their campaign will begin against Wellington Phoenix at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on Saturday.

While some teams like to play down the chance of creating new records, Corica is embracing the opportunity.

"That's one way that we're motivating the players. That's something that would be very special - no other club has done it in the A-League," Corica said.

"That's the motivation, that's a very good challenge for us. But I think it's business as normal (because) we go into every season wanting to win trophies."

Sydney captain Alex Wilkinson is also embracing the chance to create history.

"It's been a strange pre-season in terms of (having) the ACL trip and quarantine. But it will be nice to get the season underway and push for that third trophy in a row - that's what we're after," Wilkinson said.

The Phoenix finished third on the ladder last season, but they've been widely tipped to miss the finals this campaign after losing a host of key players.

Steven Taylor, Gary Hooper, Liberato Cacace, Callum McCowatt, and Callan Elliot were among the departures.

Making life even more difficult is the fact Wellington have been forced to base themselves in Australia indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are currently based in Wollongong.

Although they will technically be the home side against Sydney on Saturday, the Sky Blues have the advantage given it's in their home State.

Phoenix will be without Reno Piscopo (calf), while midfielder Paulo Retre (groin) is missing for Sydney.