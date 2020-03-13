Sydney FC coach Steve Corica expects the FFA to take every scenario into account amid concerns over the coronavirus.
Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has backed Football Federation Australia to act in the best interests of the players over the coronavirus.
Corica says the Sky Blues are preparing for Saturday's A-League clash against Perth Glory as normal.
He is confident the FFA will take every scenario into account as the virus disrupts sport around the globe.
Corica is expecting a tough match against Glory and says he will freshen up the team as Sydney prepare to contest three matches in seven days.
