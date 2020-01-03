Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has defended star Rhyan Grant's character, citing his perfect A-League record ahead of an appeal against a three-match ban.

The Socceroo will front the FFA's disciplinary and ethics committee on Friday afternoon seeking to downgrade a three-match ban for "serious foul play" in a challenge for which he was red-carded in last weekend's victory over Melbourne City.

The challenge on City's Nathaniel Atkinson came in the 24th minute, with the A-League leaders going on to win 2-1 with 10 men on the field.

It is the first time Grant has been red-carded in an A-League game in close to 250 matches.

"To be honest I think three games is a bit harsh for that challenge," Corica said.

"He was on the ground, he got back up and went in for the challenge but for me I think it's just a little bit harsh and that's the reason why we're going there this afternoon, to try and appeal it and see what we can do."

Corica said he was disappointed Grant was red-carded and accepts he will miss at least one game, but believes worse challenges have received only two week bans.

"I've seen other challenges that have been worse than that have only got two weeks," he said.

"A red-card offence is one week, he's got three games, so I think that's very harsh for the player that he is.

"He's played around 250 games for the club and this is his first red card. His disciplinary record is very good. He's not the nasty player that does this every week. I think that should come into it."

As it stands, Grant will miss Saturday's match against Adelaide, as well as games against Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory.

The Sky Blues also have a bye in round 15, meaning Grant could be sidelined for the next month.

"Even two weeks is a problem. He's a Socceroo, he's one of our best players," Corica said.

"We've got two games now leading into our bye weekend so that means he probably wouldn't play for a month which is not great.

"It's not ideal for him but obviously we would be missing him as well because he's a quality player."