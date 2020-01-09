Sydney FC expects to receive the all clear for Friday night's A-League match against Newcastle, despite concerns it would need to be postponed due to poor air quality.

On Thursday the FFA is expected to announce the game will go ahead but will monitor conditions in Newcastle over the next 24 hours leading into the match at McDonald Jones Stadium.

"As far as we know it's going ahead on Friday night so we're preparing as normal to get ready for that match. We're waiting on a decision still but we'll just plan as normal until we hear otherwise," Sky Blues coach Steve Corica, who denied the uncertainty has disrupted their preparation, said.