Sydney FC recruits Joe Lolley and Robert Mak have coach Steve Corica excited about where they can take the Sky Blues after key performances in a breakthrough 3-1 win over Western United.

The Sky Blues' first win of the A-League Men season proved a riotous display of the potency of their new 4-3-3 formation and their focus on dribbling wingers.

Tricky and clever Mak and Lolley were the difference as the Sky Blues fought back from a goal down to condemn the reigning champions to a 0-2 start to their title defence.

Lolley won a penalty that allowed Adam Le Fondre to level the scores at 1-1 in the 39th minute.

Mak put Sydney in front two minutes later when he cut inside onto his right boot and looped a wonderful shot into the bottom corner, his second goal in two matches.

Sydney wrapped up three points in the 69th when Lolley cut inside Ben Garuccio and guided a wonderful left-footed strike into the top corner.

"Very nice that Robbie scored again. He's got goals in him," Corica told reporters.

"He's a dangerous player once you get his confidence going and he wasn't probably at his best today. He was just feeling a little bit sick so that's why he came off in that second half.

"But Joe, it was nice for him to score his first goal for the club.

"They're both dangerous players. They both can score goals and I think they showed today what they're here for and why we brought them in."

United took the lead in the 16th minute when skipper Josh Risdon cut on to his right foot and whipped a curling shot, which deflected heavily off Patrick Yazbek and beat Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

Sydney had a golden opportunity to equalise from the spot in the 24th minute, when United's Leo Lacroix tackled a surging Adam Le Fondre from behind.

But Le Fondre shot straight down the middle and Young saved with his legs.

Fifteen minutes later, Nikolai Topor-Stanley brought down Lolley and Le Fondre smashed his spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later, Sydney led, and they went on to win convincingly.

United's defence looked all at sea for a second consecutive game, while they were toothless in attack without striker Aleksandar Prijovic.

Coach John Aloisi lamented United falling apart after conceding two goals via their own sloppy errors before halftime.

"First half we were really good, like really good, and exactly the way we wanted to play," he said.

"Then the second half, we lost our way, we lost our structure, and that's something that we don't do normally and that was the disappointing thing.

"The second half we weren't good. We weren't good."