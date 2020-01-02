A string of re-signings encouraged Paulo Retre to commit his future to Sydney FC as the Sky Blues chase more A-League success next season.

The 26-year-old has re-signed with the club for a further two seasons, making him the 18th player of the current squad to join the retention list for the 2020-21 season.

The A-League champions are building towards another impressive campaign after locking in Milos Ninkovic, Michael Zullo, and most recently, head coach Steve Corcia.

Speaking on Thursday, the former Melbourne City midfielder said the recent signings played a huge role in deciding his own future.

"It's always good to keep similar faces around," he said.

"Maybe it doesn't happen too often in the A-League with all the people moving clubs and faces always leaving, so it's good to see people sticking around at one club.

"It comes down to environment and I think at the end of the day if you're happy off the field and on the field there's not really much else to say.

"It's what makes the club good and I think it's helped bring a lot of success to the club."

Retre's versatility has allowed him to fill in several positions for the Sky Blues, who are currently top of the A-League ladder by a whopping nine points heading into round 13.

He is in line to make another switch to right back on Saturday against Adelaide United, filling in for suspended Socceroo Rhyan Grant, who will appeal his three-match ban with FFA on Friday.

"I just do my best for the club and the team and whether that's playing different positions, that's not up to me, that's the coaching staff," he said.

"I'm looking to play in one position but that's just how it goes sometimes and if that's my role then I'll do what's best."

Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar have re-signed 34-year-old keeper Jamie Young for the 2020-21 season "and beyond" according to the club.

Young began the season on the bench for new coach Robbie Fowler but finally started in round 8 and has managed to hold onto the position since.