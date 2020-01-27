Sydney FC midfielder Alexander Baumjohann is facing a two-match ban following his sending off in the Sky Blues' A-League win over Melbourne Victory.

The German was shown a straight red card late in the 3-0 win at AAMI Park last Friday after raising an arm during a clash with Victory defender Leigh Broxham.

The league's independent match review panel deemed Baumjohann's actions to be violent conduct and has proposed a two-match ban for the offence.

Broxham, who was already on a yellow card before the pair clashed, was also sent off for the challenge which led to Baumjohann's reaction.

Baumjohann has until 2pm Tuesday to appeal the decision.

If the ban stands it means Baumjohann will miss the runaway league leader's match with Brisbane Roar at Netstrate Jubilee Stadium this Friday.

The 33-year-old will also be unavailable for the round 18 clash against his former club, Sydney's crosstown rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.