FFA has told the Asian Football Confederation that Sydney FC and Perth Glory can no longer host their opening Champions League games against Chinese teams after the federal government banned foreigners travelling from China due to the coronavirus outbreak there.
An urgent meeting will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to discuss the fate of Asian Champions League matches involving the two Australian clubs next week.
Perth Glory were scheduled to host Shanghai Shenhua in their opening ACL clash on Tuesday, February 11 while Sydney FC were to host another Chinese team, Shanghai SIPG, one day later.
FFA said on Sunday the AFC has called a meeting at its Malaysia headquarters for Tuesday to discuss how to handle the matter.
FFA head of leagues, Greg O'Rourke, will attend on behalf of FFA and the Australian clubs.
