Sydney FC will continue to have the services of Paulo Retre and James Donachie for their upcoming campaign. Both players have signed on with the Sky Blues for another A-League season.

Sydney FC Signings

The number of players confirmed for this season for Sydney FC is now 20.

With his new on year contract, Paulo Retre will extend his stay in Sky Blue to six seasons. The 29-year old midfielder first joined Sydney FC ahead of the 2017-18, after five years with Melbourne City.

He now has a chance to extend his medal count with the Sky Blues, one that has seen him lift the Premiership twice, Championship twice and the Australia Cup once.

“I’ve had an incredible past five years at Sydney FC and I’m delighted to be extending that,” said Retre upon re-signing.

“We’ve won a lot in that time and made the Grand Final three times.

“This year with the new stadium and the backing of our incredible Members, it’s important we return to the top of the ladder and I’ve a huge desire to achieve this for our club.”

Retre's teammate James Donachie will likewise be with Sydney FC for another season. In his second year with the side since joining from Indian side Goa, the defender hopes to help change the tide after a hard 2021-22 Sky Blues campaign.

“It’s a really great group of boys here and I’m looking forward to getting started again,” said Donachie.

“Last season was a really tough one to take but it’s made me more determined and hungry to get back to my best and help the club get to where it belongs.”

Retre and Donachie's re-signings follow a list of players putting pen to paper during this offseason to stay at Sydney FC.

Captain Alex Wilkinson is also signed for another 2022-23 season. Rhyan Grant has signed a new two-year contract that will see the 31-year old extend his record Sky Blues appearance beyond his current 300 games mark.

Luke Brattan also signed a new two-year contract. Andrew Redmayne has signed a new three-year contract with Sydney FC, one that will see him stay with the A-League club until the end of the 2025.

A number of youngsters are also committed to the side. Patrick Wood is signed on for another season, with Jake Girdwood-Riech and Corey Hollman are signed on for two more years. Adrian Segeci has signed a three-year contract.

Aaron Gurd and Jaiden Kucharski have signed scholarship deals with the club.

Ben Warland and Milos Ninkovic departed Sydney FC while club legend Bobô retired at the end of last season.

The players currently contracted for the 2022-23 season are: Andrew Redmayne, James Donachie, Alex Wilkinson, Connor O'Toole, Paulo Retre, Adam Le Fondre, Anthony Caceres, Tom Heward-Belle, Max Burgess, Rhyan Grant, Corey Hollman, Luke Brattan, Elvis Kamsoba, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Aaron Gurd, Adam Pavlesic, Drian Segeci, Patrick Yazbec, Patrick Wood and Jaiden Kucharski.

