The 46-year-old Sky Blues hall-of-famer has held almost every position at the club over the past 15 years - from player to captain, youth coach to assistant.

After winning the A-League championship in his first season in charge, he has led the team to be five points clear at the top of the ladder in his second.

And he has been rewarded with a further two years.

He had hoped for this success when he took over from Graham Arnold for the 2018-19 season, but could barely have dreamed of it.

"It means a lot. I think when you start at a new club and you've been there for so long, for 15 years now, you really have a special bond with the fans and the club itself and what the club's trying to achieve," Corica told AAP on Thursday.

"When I first started, you actually lean on all the coaches you've had over that time, and you take out what you want from the good bits and the bad bits and you put it into the way you want to coach and what you want to put out there as a coach.

"I said from the start I would do it the way I wanted to do it. I'm definitely different to Arnie. So far it's been great."

The 32-time former Socceroo is the longest serving employee at the club and will remain head coach until the end of the 2021-22 A-League season.

After re-signing stars Milos Ninkovic and Michael Zullo this week, it's hoped Corica's commitment can bring stability to the roster over the next few years.

He said the club is in the process of re-signing several players, while he expects English striker Adam Le Fondre to trigger a performance clause in his contract to keep him at the club beyond this season.

"The players always want to know who the coach is going to be," he said.

"A lot of the players we're signing are for two years like Ninko and Zullo, and there's three of four other players we want to sign as well so we keep this core group together.

"Pretty much the whole squad if we can so they'll know what's expected from them."