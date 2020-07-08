Runaway A-League leaders Sydney FC say their hectic match schedule will only help their campaign for a domestic title double as they also ponder a home-state advantage.

The Sky Blues can effectively wrap up the Premiers Plate by winning their first competition match in almost four months, when they host third-placed Wellington Phoenix on Friday week.

Sydney lead second-placed Melbourne City, who have three games left, by eight points.

A win over Wellington at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium would end City's chances of winning the plate and leave Phoenix only able to equal the points tally of Sydney, who have a vastly superior goal difference.

The Sky Blues have six matches to play, the equal-highest along with three other current top-six sides, Phoenix, Perth and Western United.

They will have to cram their games into just over three weeks before the finals, but goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne believes the punishing schedule will work to his club's advantage.

"I don't think it's a concern, if anything it's a positive," Redmayne told AAP.

"Footballers love playing football. We are not too fond of long pre-seasons and lots of training, so I think having a raft of games will hold us in good stead

'Having six league games before the finals start will probably have us in even better shape...we can get a really good run on, get our momentum going and get back into our groove."

A big plus for Sydney is that they could potentially play almost all of their remaining games in NSW.

Four matches, including one away fixture against Brisbane, have already been assigned to Sydney-based venues.

A fifth-game, against Victorian club Western United seems certain to be held in NSW, leaving just one away match against Adelaide where the venue still has to be confirmed.

"It will be a good thing, but it's six one way and half a dozen the other," Redmayne said.

"Other teams could relish the opportunity of being been away and just being fully football focused for a month (in camp).

"It depends how you look at it. Personally I'd enjoy it more being at home."

Sydney coach Steve Corica should have his strongest squad of the season available, with long-term injured players Ben Warland and Chris Zuvela both fit for the season resumption.