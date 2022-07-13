The Sky Blues' preparation for the upcoming A-League season has continued with the addition of Primera Division defender Diego Caballo. The Spaniard brings the number of players currently signed by Sydney FC to 21.

Sydney FC Signing

The Sky Blues have signed Diego Caballo to their side.

Caballo joins them from Spanish club CE Sabadell.

Sydney FC now have 21 players confirmed for the upcoming A-League season.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Spanish-born Caballo started his career with local side UD Salamanca. The highly talented youngster, who appeared for Spain at the U-17 level, was heavily recruited and chose to sign with Real Madrid in 2009 over other offers from Barcelona FC, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham FC.

Once in Madrid he progressed through the Spanish giant's youth system before breaking through to Real Madrid's C and B teams.

The defender then moved to La Liga's Valencia in 2015, playing for their second team, before being signed by Segunda Division side Deportivo La Coruña in 2017. He would be promoted to the club's first team during the 2018-19 season with whom he made his professional debut.

Caballo them moved to Segunda Division opponents Extramadura ahead of the 2019-20 season, switched to Albacete in January 2020 before signing for CE Sabadell last year.

A talented defender who has played primarily at left back, he is known for his offensive mindset, defensive capability, impressive crossed and playing intensity.

Image credit: Sydney FC

The 28 year old has now decided to try a new challenge in Australia.

"I had a lot of options to choose from," said Caballo. "I decided to come here because I think it's an opportunity that can't be missed.

“I’m looking forward and ready to begin my new career," he added.

“This will be my first time playing football outside of Spain and it’s a fresh challenge and new experience which has come at the perfect time in my life.

“I understand Sydney FC is the most successful club in Australian football and I know there will be big pressure to win more trophies this season.

“I can’t wait to get started, to meet the Members and to play in the brand new Allianz Stadium which I’ve heard a lot about.”

This newest signing increases the size of Sydney FC's squad to 21. The following are the individuals contracted for the upcoming 2022-23 season:

Andrew Redmayne, James Donachie, Alex Wilkinson, Connor O'Toole, Paulo Retre, Adam Le Fondre, Anthony Caceres, Tom Heward-Belle, Max Burgess, Rhyan Grant, Corey Hollman, Luke Brattan, Elvis Kambosa, Jake Girdwood-Reich, Aaron Gurd, Adam Pavlesic, ADrian Segecic, Patrick Yazbek, Patrick Wood, Jaiden Karcharski and Diego Caballo.

[582115]

More news can be found here.