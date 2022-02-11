Sydney FC have landed experienced Dutch attacker Luciano Narsingh for the remainder of the A-League Men's season.

The 31-year-old, capped 19 times by the Netherlands, brings pace and pedigree to Steve Corica's team.

Narsingh is a two-time Dutch Eredivisie champion with PSV Eindhoven and spent two seasons in the English Premier League with Swansea City.

Part of Holland's Euro 2012 campaign under former Socceroos head coach Bert van Marwijk, Narsingh was also part of his country's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign but missed the tournament in Brazil due to injury.

He arrives in Australia after a two-year stint at Feyenoord that included a six-month loan deal at the start of 2021 with divisional rivals FC Twente.

"This is a hugely exciting new challenge for me, in new surroundings and I'll be stepping out of my comfort zone," Narsingh said.

"It will give me a new energy and I want to prove I can be a success in a new football environment and culture."

Narsingh is set to arrive in Australia next week when he will begin training with the club.

Sydney coach Corica said Narsingh will add depth to his final third heading into the back half of the ALM campaign.

"Luciano will frighten defenders with his speed and ability to get into great attacking positions," he said.

"He has topped the Dutch first division with assists before and can also score goals so I expect he will open up our opposition.

"Added to the strength we already have going forward, including the return of Alfie (Adam le Fondre) and Kosta (Barbarouses), it's going to be an exciting finish to the season with plenty of goals."