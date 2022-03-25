She has represented Australia at youth level and become one of the most consistent defenders in the A-League Women, but Sydney FC leftback Ally Green is set to switch her international allegiance to New Zealand.

Sydney-born Green will feature in the Sky Blues' grand final clash with Melbourne Victory on Sunday at Kogarah Oval and then turn her focus to joining up with the Football Ferns in April.

Ironically New Zealand play two friendlies against the Matildas next month in Townsville and Canberra, although Green will join the camp as a training player as she awaits clearance from FIFA to switch her allegiance.

Green has been one of the most reliable defenders in the ALW this season but has been consistently overlooked for an Australian call-up after winning caps with the Young Matildas (under-20s).

The 23-year-old was first approached by former New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni prior to last year's Olympics but with a World Cup down under next year in her sights she has taken the plunge with the Football Ferns.

"I'd probably always had my sights on the Matildas but over the last few months that's taken a turn in my own mind," Green, whose mother was born in Auckland, told AAP.

"I took the decision which I thought was best for my development and playing for a national team opens up so many opportunities.

"I've done enough to impress the national coach of NZ and I've heard nothing but great things about her.

"That was too good to resist and having not been selected in a camp for the Matildas in the last four years off the back of what I thought was good, consistent ALW performances, I don't want to wait any longer."

Green has been an ever-present for the Sky Blues this season, one in which they clinched a second straight premiership, won 11 of 14 games and kept consecutive clean sheets for a competition-record nine games.

Bookmakers will have you believe that they are a sure thing to beat Victory on Sunday, but the Victorian outfit have form in this department, defeating Ante Juric's side 1-0 in the last minute of extra time last year.

Beyond Sunday, Green will consider heading overseas in the coming months but she wants to leave with silverware in hand.

"Ante has been building this for the last five years," she said.

"We've got a competitive environment and we want to push each other to get results and we want another one this weekend."