Sydney FC playmaker Alex Baumjohann is on the verge of ticking an important box on his Australian football journey and says he's learning every day from fellow Sky Blues' No.10 Milos Ninkovic.

A point from Tuesday's home game against Newcastle at Netsrata Jubilee Oval will secure a record fourth Premiers Plate for Sydney.

German Baumjohann noted he was one of the few players in Sydney's star-studded squad who hasn't won anything yet in Australia.

'For me it's a big thing," Baumjohann said.

"The main reason to sign for Sydney was to win trophies and I think it's a big chance now to win tomorrow.

"Hopefully lots of more years that I can play at this club and we will win lots of trophies in the future."

Used to being the only No.10-type playmaker at his previous clubs, 33-year-old Baumjohann is sharing those duties at Sydney with Serbian Ninkovic.

"It's the first time in my life I'm playing in the system like this with two No.10s, but I think to play alongside this fantastic player (Ninkovic) it's just easy for me," Baumjohann said.

"I can learn from him every day because especially defensively, he is doing a great job.

"Maybe sometimes you can't see it but he's working very hard defensively.

"It's more defending (for me) than playing as a single 10 and also all the attacks are not going through me.

"Normally when I play the single 10 I get more on the ball, but it's no problem."

After having a groin issue during the competition's hiatus, Baumjohann came off the bench against Wellington last Friday but said he was fully fit and hoped to start against Newcastle.

Baumjohann had no issue with being substituted in 12 of the 16 A-League games he has started this season.

"We have a strong squad, we had a lot of games with the Champions League, travelling, so I think this is normal. Sometimes players get some rest," he said.

"Every time Anthony Caceres stepped in and played some minutes in my position, or for Ninko, he did a great job so it's no problem."