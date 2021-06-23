20-year-old King made 26 appearances in the A-League, playing a key role in Sydney's defensive and attacking prowess as a marauding fullback.

In total, King has played 2,392 minutes so far this campaign, after playing 1,867 minutes last season, making him one of the most seasoned players in this Australian age group.

King played the full 90 minutes for the Sky Blues in 21 matches this season.

King beat fellow nominees Ramy Najjarine, Alou Kuol, Nathaniel Atkinson and Ben Waine in a breakout season for more young A-League stars than the competition has seen in years.

King registered two assists in the regular season, in addition to a pivotal third in Sydney's semi-final win against Adelaide United, to give the club a chance of a third-straight A-League Championship victory.

His discipline has been excellent, only accumulating the one yellow card all campaign, while his passing accuracy hitting over 85% over recent months has been a key factor in the award.