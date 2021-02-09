Sydney FC are bracing themselves for bad news with midfielder Chris Zuvela to undergo scans for a possible second ACL injury in two A-League seasons.

The 24-year-old went down clutching his left knee late in Monday night's 2-1 win over Wellington after being brought on as a substitute just two minutes earlier.

Manager Steve Corica said Zuvela was devastated in the sheds after the match and while they're hopeful it's not an ACL injury, they're preparing for the worst.

"It's hard to say at the moment, he'll obviously get scans when we can in the next couple of days but it doesn't look good," Corica said.

"He felt something go in his knee so it's the opposite knee that he did last time, so we'll wait and see.

"He's really upset in there and we're all upset for him."

Corica suffered back-to-back ACL injuries during his playing days and said he can sympathise with Zuvela's pain after just his third game this season.

"It's extremely hard. I did it myself as a player and had two operations straight after each other so I know what he's going through," Corica said.

"He worked extremely hard to get back and obviously he's back fit and playing again and for this to happen.

"We don't know yet, we'll stay positive for him. We've got a good family support around the club and we'll look after him."

Meanwhile, Corica flagged a return to the pitch for Brazilian star Bobo - potentially next week against Western United.

The goalscoring great has been working himself into fitness for his A-League return and Corica is ready to unleash him.

"He's looking a lot better than when he first came in so he's ready to go now and he'll play at some stage within the next couple of games," he said.

"We've got five days in Melbourne now, two games against Western United and Melbourne City, so it's perfect timing for him to come back in."