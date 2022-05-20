Steve Corica was re-signed as head coach of Sydney FC yesterday. He stated upon the announcement of his continuing with the club that they would be proceeding to a rebuilding phase. His first act in that phase, axing 12 players from the 2021-22 season.

Sydney FC Rebuild

Despite missing out on the finals, Steve Corica was retained as head coach of Sydney FC.

He announced that a team rebuild would be part of his future vision.

Corica axed 12 players from the 2021-22 A-League season.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Sydney FC announced the departure of 12 players from the club. Bobô has already announced his retirement, having decided to hang up his boots after nearly 17 seasons of play.

Long term injured Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela and Calem Nieuwenhof are also departing, with the latter two continuing their rehabilitation with Sydney FC while no longer being attached to the playing squad.

Strikers Kosta Barbarouses, Luciano Narsingh and Trent Buhagiar will leave as will defenders Harry Van Der Saag, Callum Talbot, Anton Milnaric and Liam McGing. Newly arrived midfielder Mustafa Amini is also leaving.

We'd like to say thank you to these departing Sky Blues for their commitment and efforts, as today we can confirm twelve players have departed the club.



Read more below as our squad rebuilding begins.#SydneyIsSkyBlue — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) May 19, 2022

“Last year was a tough season and there were some very tough decisions we’ve had to take following it, but I’m confident these decisions are in the best interests of the club," stated Corica upon the announcement.

“I’d like to thank all of these players for their service to Sydney FC and pay credit to each player’s attitude and commitment while representing our club.

“We look to the future and to freshening up the squad, which is going to be a major difference for us next season.

“It’s unfortunate for the players who are leaving, particularly those who have been on the long-term injury list, but we need to move on and rejuvenate the squad.

“We did offer contracts to a couple of players on the list, but they’ve made decisions that their futures lie elsewhere.

“That’s football, you can’t keep everyone in a salary capped environment, and there are a lot of younger boys [from our NPL squad] doing very well who are ready to step up next season.”

More departures could occur, with a number of players currently off contract at the end of June. The Sky Blues have been released for their winter holidays, returning to training in early July.

More news can be found using this link.