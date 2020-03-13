Sydney FC coach Steve Corica will use rotation to keep his squad fresh as the A-League leaders aim to wrap up the premiership title in the space of seven days.

After Saturday's home clash against Perth, the Sky Blues will take on Wellington in a rescheduled game on Wednesday, before a meeting with Western Sydney on Saturday.

Three wins would secure the premiership for Sydney, who hold a 10-point lead over the chasing pack ahead of Glory's visit to Jubilee Stadium.

Corica has a fully fit squad to choose from after Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela and Luke Ivanovic made welcome returns to training this week, and the Sydney coach has welcomed the resulting selection headache.

"There will be rotation," he told AAP.

"I wouldn't say a lot, but there will be some.

"I like to freshen up the team each game. If we do that, it gives ourselves the best opportunity to win games.

"There will be rotations during the week."

Glory, who won the premiership last season and suffered penalty shootout heartbreak against Sydney in the grand final, have won just one of their last six A-League matches.

However, Corica is taking nothing for granted against Tony Popovic's visitors.

"It's always difficult the following year after you do so well, and they were the standout team last year. They finished on top of the premiership, and they deserved it. For me, they are still a very good team.

"They are sitting fourth at the moment, but they could easily get second spot."

Corica says the Sky Blues are preparing for the match as normal, and has backed Football Federation Australia to act in the best interests of the players over the coronavirus.

He says the club are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe, but stressed the importance of playing the matches.

"I'm sure the FFA are looking deeply into it. They'll do what's best for the A-League and the players. I'm sure they are taking every scenario into account and that's all we can ask for. We want to stay safe, but it's important we play these games."