Sydney FC have edged closer to a spot in the A-League Men finals, thrashing Perth Glory 4-1 in one of their best performances of the season.

The Sky Blues remain sixth on the ladder with two rounds to go but, crucially, have opened up a three-point buffer on the Newcastle Jets.

Adam Le Fondre led the way for Steve Corica's side, scoring his first goal since February after just eight minutes on Sunday before setting up fellow Englishman Joe Lolley early in the second half.

Once Lolley's goal went in, Perth, who had levelled just before halftime through Adam Zimarino, crumbled and Sydney went for the jugular.

For the first time this year, the Sky Blues turned on the style at Allianz Stadium with Rhyan Grant and Slovakian international Robert Mak helping strengthen their goal difference.

"There was always going to be a time this season where we were going to beat a team with a good scoreline," Corica said.

"We hadn't done that up until today and that showed us what we can do.

"The confidence and belief will grow from that."

With games to come against Brisbane and Newcastle, Sydney will believe they can leapfrog a spluttering Wellington and move into fifth.

Veteran striker Le Fondre will undoubtedly play a key role in that finals charge after the 36-year-old starred in his first start since injuring a hamstring in February.

"Adam is a goalscorer and he was out for 10 to 11 games," Corica said.

"He was really good and the goal and assist was great for him and the team. That's what we needed.

"When you give him the opportunity he will score."

Just before Le Fondre set up Lolley's 51st minute goal, Perth forward Adam Taggart was denied by Andrew Redmayne.

When Sydney charged down the other end and went ahead, the wind was knocked out of Perth's sails.

"From that moment, I felt like we chased it a little bit too much," said Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich.

"We were a bit impatient and that comes down to a little bit of naivety."

Perth are now four points adrift of Sydney and though they have two games in WA to round out their campaign, the smart money is on their finals race having been run.

"Our goal this year was to put ourselves in a position to compete again," Zadkovich added.

"Those two homes games are important to us and we want to build on that form."