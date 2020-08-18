Australia has a third player at English Premier League club Brighton after Sydney FC youngster Cameron Peupion joined the Seagulls.

Peupion has signed professional terms with Brighton following a successful trial in January after Australia's under-17 World Cup in Brazil in late 2019.

The 17-year-old midfielder joins Socceroos pair Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy at the English south coast club.

A product of Sydney FC's academy, Peupion joins Brighton on an undisclosed fee from the Sky Blues with compensation amounts also being paid to NSW NPL club Manly United and Peupion's junior club.

Ryan has been at Brighton since 2017, while Mooy joined the club from Huddersfield on loan last year before making the move permanent in January.

"It's a dream move for me but I am going to miss Sydney FC a lot and I have fond memories," Peupion said.

"Everyone here has been incredible over the last five years."

Peupion has already begun training with Brighton's under-23s squad ahead of the new English season starting later in August.