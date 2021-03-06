Sydney FC's winless streak stretching to four games with a 1-1 draw against Brisbane on Saturday isn't worrying the A-League champions' coach Steve Corica.

The Sky Blues needed a second-half headed goal by Brazilian veteran Bobo to share the spoils with the Roar at Moreton Daily Stadium after an Andrew Redmayne howler in the first half had gifted Dylan Wenzel-Halls the opener.

While the draw means Sydney avoid losing three matches in a row for the first time since 2013, it does mean the back-to-back champions are without a win since their 2-1 victory over Wellington on February 8.

With the Roar match being the first of six games in 22 days for Sydney, Corica is adamant his team is still playing well enough not for him to be too concerned by the results.

"This is a period we're getting through. We're having a bit of bad luck, obviously conceding goals ... we're not playing badly, we're playing really well, we're creating chances which is obviously a good sign," Corica said.

"I'd be more concerned if we weren't creating chances. You know a couple of the strikers are taking them at the moment and, and sometimes that's the way it goes but we'll just keep going."

Corica substituted off both Kosta Barbarouses and Patrick Wood at halftime for Bobo and Jordan Swibel.

While 36-year-old Bobo's 71st-minute headed equaliser marked a big moment in his second stint at the Sky Blues with his first A-League goal in three years, it was another game where New Zealand international Barbarouses was guilty of wasting good opportunities during his time on the field.

"He could really be on about six or seven goals at the moment and he's a bit like our team at the moment," Corica said.

"We're going through a bad patch, he's going through a bad patch as a striker but he'll work hard and do his best to score the goals for us, which I'm sure he will."

The Roar were fortunate to take the lead in the 19th minute when Wenzel-Halls' speculative effort from the edge of the area squirmed through Redmayne's grasp and into the net, but the addition of Joey Champness off the bench nearly secured the hosts the win.

Champness twice came close to scoring and fired a cross which Japanese youngster Riku Danzaki headed on to the crossbar late in the second half, but the result also leaves Brisbane searching for a win - without a victory in their past five matches now.

"Given this league is so tight, we haven't won in four or five matches now but it doesn't mean we're not playing well," Roar coach Warren Moon said.

"I think we've played really well in the last few games and things can change quickly, I think Adelaide have shown that."

Sydney return to NSW to host Western United on Wednesday, with the Roar travelling to Melbourne to face the same opponents on March 14.