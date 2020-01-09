FFA have cleared Friday night's A-League match between Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets to be played despite fears it would be postponed due to poor air quality.

On Thursday the FFA confirmed the round 14 game will go ahead but will monitor conditions in Newcastle over the next 24 hours leading into the match at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The W-League game between the Jets and Adelaide United scheduled for 5pm on Friday has been postponed due to the forecast of a combination of hazardous air quality and high temperatures in the Hunter region.

The decision to reschedule the W-League match was made on Wednesday night, while the FFA delayed a call on the A-League match because Sydney were able to change travel plans on shorter notice.

Earlier on Thursday, Sky Blues coach Steve Corica said the uncertainty did not have an impact on preparations for the game.

"As far as we know it's going ahead on Friday night so we're preparing as normal to get ready for that match," he said.

"It's business as usual."

The Round 9 W-League game between Newcastle and Adelaide has been rescheduled to be played on February 1 at McDonald Jones Stadium at 7.30pm.