

Sydney FC has re-signed Anthony Caceres for another three seasons after a stellar year in which the midfielder was instrumental in helping the Sky Blues reach a third consecutive A-League Grand Final.



The 28-year old, who can play in a number of different roles, will remain with the club through until the end of the A-League 2023/24 season.



Commenting on the re-signing, the Sydney born Sky Blue said he was extremely happy to be committing his future to the club.



“These past two years have been the best and most satisfying of my career as I have won 3 trophies in my time here so far.



“It has been a fantastic experience working with this group of players and staff,” he said.



“There’s no place I’d rather be continuing my football progression in this country than alongside some of the most talented players in the A-League.



“This club feels like home and I’m looking forward to representing our Members with pride and to winning more titles and silverware.”



Head Coach Steve Corica is happy to have completed the signature and believes Caceres’ best years are ahead of him.



“I’m delighted to have Anthony back on board for three more seasons and I think we will see him in his prime,” he said.



“He has shown over the last two years just how vital he is to this club with his performances and his versality, and his influence will be even more crucial in the years to come.”



Caceres has won two A-League Championships and a Premiership with the Sky Blues, making 81 appearances and scoring two goals.



Sydney FC are in talks with a number of other players regarding their futures at the club and expect to make further announcements in the coming days.