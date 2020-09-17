Townsend took to Twitter after reports emerged in the media that the Sky Blues were withholding 50% of their player wages for this month until players signed a new CBA agreement.

The new agreement was reportedly a 20% reduction in player wages across the board, but Townsend said that the report was false, and all the wages so far this month had been paid, and would continue to be paid.

PLUS...

Socceroo legend Cahill’s son signs for Spanish club

Socceroos icon Tim Cahill’s son, Kyah Cahill, is following in his father’s illustrious footsteps by signing for Spanish club CD Leganes.

It is unclear whether similar reports that Western Sydney Wanderers have placed their players on JobKeeper are correct, or whether claims that Central Coast Mariners, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory have paid their players in full are verifiable at the present time.

It now appears that the A-League clubs' APFCA association are re-negotiating a deal somewhere in the region of a consistent 20% wage cut, with another possibility removing the salary cap altogether for next season.

With the APFCA's failure to reach an agreement, FFA will now likely step in and mediate on behalf of both parties.

PLUS...

Scottish giants sign Sydney FC midfielder: Report

Scottish giants Rangers have signed Sydney FC midfielder Adrian Segecic according to Scottish media reports.

PLUS...

Players give A-League clubs two week deadline to pay wages

The Australian footballers' players union, the PFA, have given A-League clubs a two-week deadline to pay their wages before they take legal action, according to News Corp.

PLUS...

'No one was giving me answers': Stars escaping A-League 'nightmare'

The latest and greatest A-League star to exit to the Indian Super League, Wellington Phoenix's Steven Taylor, says COVID cutbacks spoiled his A-League career.

PLUS...

A-League players reject clubs' CBA offer

The A-League clubs and the PFA are yet to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, after the players rejected the clubs' proposal on Tuesday.

PLUS...

'Never thought I'd see Hulk hugging Mooy': Socceroo scores chip on Shanghai debut

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy wasted no time notching his first goal within 25 minutes of his Shanghai SIPG debut in the Chinese Super League this morning.