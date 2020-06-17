Sydney FC are having to think outside the box to keep A-League star Ryan McGowan fit while in hotel quarantine.

McGowan was the only Sky Blues players absent when they returned to training for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The 30-year-old defender is returning to Sydney on Wednesday night after travelling to Scotland where his wife Stephanie gave birth to their second child.

Required to serve a mandatory 14-day stint in quarantine, Sydney are looking into whether they can get a treadmill into McGowan's hotel room.

"We're trying to get a running machine into his hotel room," Sydney coach Steve Corica told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's if that's allowed. We'll have to make sure."

Far from ideal preparation, Corica isn't sure whether McGowan will be ready for their fixture against Wellington Phoenix on July 17.

"We've just got to take it a little bit easier with him," he said.

"Whether he'll be right for the first game, I can't answer that yet.

"We'll see how he comes back after he's done all the running program and two weeks in quarantine.

"We can just judge him when he starts training with the boys."