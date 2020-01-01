Last Sunday's gutsy 2-1 win against Melbourne City registered a record ninth straight home win for the defending champions.

It also produced a nine-point lead over second placed City, prompting some pundits to predict the Premiers Plate was Sydney's to lose, even with over half the season to go.

In the two seasons across the 2019 calendar year, Sydney have only spent one week outside the top three.

That happened after round five of this campaign when they had a bye and dropped to fourth, though they were up to second a week later.

Their resilience in their final match of 2019, when they had Rhyan Grant sent off in the 25th minute and then went a goal down before fighting back to win, underlined how hard they are to beat.

"It's a great win and one we'll draw a lot of confidence from," Redmayne told AAP.

"At the end of the year I think we'll look back on this result as one of the key victories we had in the season ... but having said that we haven't won anything yet.

"We know we have a lot of goals to tick off, this is just another step in the right direction.

"We won't stop working hard until we've ticked off those goals.

"Ultimately that's standing there in the last game of the year but there's a hell of a lot of work and a hell of a lot of football to be played between now and then," Redmayne said.

"If you said would we like to be in this situation at the start of the year we would have grabbed it with both hands but we can't rest on our laurels.

"We need to keep the foot to the accelerator and keep pushing hard."

They continue that quest on Saturday at Jubilee Stadium against Adelaide, where they strive to extend a league-record winning streak of 11 games at a single competition venue.