Sydney FC have announced that their Brazilian striker Bobô is available for selection and could feature in their Round 4 match against Central Coast Mariners at Gosford. The attacker had previously been ruled out at the start of the season after picking up a calf injury.

His return will be a welcome one for Sydney who currently have a number of players unavailable. Michael Zullo has a calf injury and Rhyan Grant is out after having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Connor O'Toole and Chris Zuvela are both rehabilitating knee injuries, with the former back training with the team. Luke Brattan will start his knee rehabilitation soon, having undergone surgery. The midfielder tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sydney's FFA Cup Round of 32 win over Sydney Olympic last month.

Sydney FC will also be looking to the Brazilian to add more firepower to their attack. The club has had its worse start to an A-League campaign in ten years, failing to find the back of the net in their first two matches. They currently sit in eleventh place in the ladder after round three.

The Brazilian himself is ready to play. Speaking ahead of the game, Bobô stated:

"I got injured two weeks before the first game. Now I cannot wait to start the game.

"In Australia it is a long pre-season, almost for months. If you go to Brazil and Turkey where I played before it is just four weeks, six weeks."

The Brazilian also reflected on his previous good form at Central Coast Stadium:

"I scored two goals there" said the midfielder of his game last year. He added "I hope to score again and to help the team.

"I remember when we went there in my second year here and I score one and we ended up winning two one. Good memories."

Sydney FC's match away against Central Coast Mariners is at 6:20PM AEDT on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.