Sydney FC have announced that their Brazilian striker Bob么 is available for selection and could feature in their Round 4 match against Central Coast Mariners at Gosford. 聽The attacker had previously been ruled out at the start of the season after picking up a calf injury.

His return will be a welcome one for Sydney who currently have a number of players unavailable. 聽Michael Zullo has a calf injury and Rhyan Grant is out after having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Connor O'Toole and Chris Zuvela are both rehabilitating knee injuries, with the former back training with the team. 聽Luke Brattan will start his knee rehabilitation soon, having undergone surgery. 聽The midfielder tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Sydney's FFA Cup Round of 32 win over Sydney Olympic last month.聽

Sydney FC will also be looking to the Brazilian to add more firepower to their attack. 聽The club has had its worse start to an A-League campaign in ten years, failing to find the back of the net in their first two matches. 聽They currently sit in eleventh place in the ladder after round three.

The Brazilian himself is ready to play. Speaking ahead of the game, Bob么 stated:

"I got injured two weeks before the first game. 聽Now I cannot wait to start the game.

"In Australia it is a long pre-season, almost for months. 聽If you go to Brazil and Turkey where I played before it is just four weeks, six weeks."

The Brazilian also reflected on his previous good form at Central Coast Stadium:

"I scored two goals there" said the midfielder of his game last year. He added "I hope to score again and to help the team.

"I remember when we went there in my second year here and I score one and we ended up winning two one. 聽Good memories."

Sydney FC's match away against Central Coast Mariners is at 6:20PM AEDT on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

