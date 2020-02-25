The 1-0 derby defeat to Baumjohann's former team at Bankwest Stadium in round three remains Sydney's only loss in an otherwise dominant campaign.

Since then the Sky Blues have gone 13 matches unbeaten in the league to open up a whopping 13-point lead at the top of the table.

The German's history with the Wanderers is not a motivating concern for him before Friday's rescheduled derby at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, but he is eager to set the record straight after that derby loss in October.

"I think that was one of our best games and we had so many chances and could have won this game," Baumjohann said.

"It's just hard to accept that that's the only game that we've lost but we're pretty confident and have worked hard."

The Sky Blues resumed normal service last week with a 3-0 win over a defiant Central Coast Mariners on Sunday - just day's after their 4-0 thumping by Ange Postecoglou's Yokohama F. Marinos in an Asian Champions League clash in Japan

A lot of the focus in the build-up to Friday's derby will be on Baumjohann but he is adamant he's not bothering about any stick he may receive from Wanderers fans.

"It is normal when you change from one side to the other in the city," the 33-year-old said.

"Not everyone is happy but I also said this before, I don't care about them, the most important thing is that our fans love me and this is what I care about."