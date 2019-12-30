Sydney FC and Socceroos defender Rhyan Grant has received a three-match ban for his red-card tackle on Melbourne City's Nathaniel Atkinson.

In the 24th minute of Sunday's game, Grant lunged into Atkinson with a tackle that caught the City defender on the shin.

He initially only received a yellow card but following a VAR review, the card was upgraded to red.

The match review panel determined Grant committed the offence of "serious foul play" and offered the defender a three-match ban, with two games on top of the minimum one-game ban for a straight red card.

As things stand, Grant will miss Sydney FC's games against Adelaide United, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory through suspension.

Grant has until 2pm AEDT on Tuesday to appeal the sanction.