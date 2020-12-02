Tuesday's Twenty20 at the SCG could be the first packed house for a sporting event in Sydney this year after the NSW Government lifted restrictions on stadiums.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday announced a significant lifting of restrictions from next week, including removing limits in major stadiums.

Under the measures, seats in stadiums can be filled to 100 per cent while hills will be able to host one person per two square metres.

The news will come as music to the ears of Cricket Australia.

It means that while Sunday's second T20 between Australia and India will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, Tuesday's match can be played in front of a full ground.

Tickets for the series had sold out within hours when they initially went on sale last month, and more are now expected to be released this week.

It also means the Sydney Test can be played in front of a full crowd next month, with more than 34,000 attending the first day between the two teams two years ago.

Full crowds will also be allowed in for Big Bash and soccer games this summer, with the A-League's December 27 opener the first big event on football's calendar.

The last time a major Sydney sporting stadium was full was way back in October last year for the A-League derby between the Wanderers and Sydney FC.

That drew a record attendance of 28,519 for Bankwest Stadium, but A-League organisers will hope this year's season opener tops that.

That match, between Western Sydney Wanderers and expansion club Macarthur FC, could potentially have a capacity crowd of 30,000 in attendance.

The Wanderers-Macarthur match is part of a historic double-header, which will also feature the season-opening clash of the W-League campaign, between the Wanderers and champions Melbourne City.

Since the 2019-20 season was temporarily shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A-League crowds have been severely limited with only 7051 attending the 2020 grand final between City and Sydney FC.

Elsewhere, most NRL clubs have done their baseline financial planning for 2021 with no crowds in attendance, and will be bolstered by the news.