The ban is supposed to address the issue of players closely interacting with each other during K-League matches, which is set to become the most prominent global football league in action (others include Belarus, Burundi, Tajikistan and Nicaragua) when it resumes.

First cab off the rank is Adam Taggart, with the leading K-League goalscorer set to become a temporary star of the global football world when his Suwon Bluewings face Jeonbuk Hyundai in the league's opening match, which Aussies can watch on Optus Sport.

But one of the more talked about aspects heading into the K-League season is a ban on "talking closely".

"Excessive spitting or blowing of the nose is prohibited and players should refrain from close conversations," said K-League communication officer Woo Cheoung-sik.

"During the game, players who habitually spit or talk closely will be warned."

Taggart told BBC Sport he didn't understand how it would be enforced.

"We are still waiting to get a full explanation on that," Bluewings striker Taggart told BBC World Service Sport.

"The talking part, if that is correct, is going to be a tough one. Although I do not speak Korean, you can still communicate with your team-mates so I don't really understand if we are going to get punished if we do talk.

"You can just imagine there will be red cards left, right and centre if people are going to get punished for talking.

"I have heard that the coaching staff will be wearing masks and it probably sounds strange to everyone else but it is normal here. No-one would say anything about it - on the streets or in the shops, you would not see anyone without one. I wear a mask myself here so it is sort of second nature already.

"You feel a bit naked running about without a mask on. I almost feel naughty."

Taggart also admitted it was hard returning to football when the rest of the world, including Australian footballers in the A-League and around the world, are suffering from the uncertainty COVID19 has created.

"It is a bittersweet feeling knowing a lot of your mates and people you played with, not just in football but in everyday working life, are in a difficult situation," he said.

"Knowing what a lot of our mates are having to do back home in Australia, especially a few of the mates playing in Europe, it is difficult to see. Now that we have an actual date set for the league to start you probably do feel a little bit guilty.

"I think myself and the rest of the boys in Korea feel pretty lucky to be able to play games again and live life the way we were used to beforehand.

"It was nice to be back out there and enjoy a football game."