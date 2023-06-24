The Sydney FC rookie, 18, has yet to rack up any A-League minutes but is considered one of Australia’s most promising up-and-coming gloveman, with the Sky Blues recently in talks to retain him.

However, the lure of Europe appears to have won out with newly promoted Bundesliga outfit Darmstadt also keen to run the rule over a left-footed shot-stopper who is building a reputation for neat footwork to go with sharp reflexes.

It’s understood Vartuli has already impressed Aalborg’s coaching staff over the past few days, with another 10 to go before he jets to Germany to test himself at Darmstadt..

Licking their wounds are being relegated to the second tier, Aalborg are looking to Vartuli to fill the shoes of another rookie, 17-year-old Denmark youth international Theo Sander, who played in 50 per cent of their senior games last season and is now set to be signed by AC Milan.

“The club looking for a project keeper in the mould of Sander who they can hone and transform into a top prospect who can then be sold on for a tidy profit,” said a Danish source.

“That’s the business model and the feeling is that Max could fit that template. If he signs they will throw him in the deep end very quickly and he’ll have a chance to hit the ground running at a good level.”

Vartuli, who has previously been on the bench for Steve Corica’s side, just missed out on selection for the Young Socceroos’ recent clashes in Portugal where they played the host national, England and Norway.