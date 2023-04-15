Citing Ange Postecoglou as an inspiration, Ufuk Talay has called time on his tenure at Wellington Phoenix to seek an overseas coaching job.

As long rumoured, Talay has decided not to seek a new deal to stay in New Zealand beyond his fourth campaign with the A-League Men club this season.

"I've had some lengthy discussions with our chairman," Talay said on Friday at a snap press conference to announce his decision.

"But now it's time for me to make this decision and maybe a new challenge."

Talay, a first-time senior coach, has the highest winning percentage of any Phoenix coach, and is on track to lead the club into a third finals campaign.

Wellington Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison said the Australian had a "massive impact" at the club and "will leave foundations that we can build on".

"I would have loved for Ufuk to stay on, but he has always had aspirations to coach beyond the A-League and I have no doubt he is good enough to do so," he said.

With the support of the Phoenix, Talay applied for the New Zealand international job last year for a combined club-country role, but was overlooked by NZ Football.

While the All Whites are still without a full-time boss, it appears Wellington already have a successor in place, with a club statement saying a new coach will be named next week.

Talay insisted he did not have another role lined up, but he had an agent taking discussions.

The 47-year-old has been linked with a move to Melbourne Victory, where Tony Popovic is under pressure.

"I can't predict where I'll end up. The aim is to try to get an overseas job, either in Asia or in Europe," he said.

"Will that come to fruition? I don't know. If I don't get a job overseas, I need a job somewhere."

Talay is the latest Australian coach to attempt a career in bigger leagues abroad.

In recent years, both Ange Postecoglou and Kevin Muscat have won overseas titles and Talay said it paved the way for future Australian success.

"It's fantastic to see that they're doing well because if our Australian coaches are doing well that possibly opens doors for us," he said.

"I know Musky quite well and I worked with Ange when we worked on the national team...a very inspirational figure and a very good coach at the same time.

"There's ways for them to be able to help ... Ange is on my CV, just let you know," he said, laughing.

The Nix have the chance to end the Talay era on a high by reaching the finals, and hopefully their goal of a first home final since 2015.

With three games remaining, Wellington are fifth, three points clear of seventh-placed Perth.

They will only get to return to Sky Stadium in the finals campaign should they finish in the top four or win their knockout elimination final away from home.

After three straight losses, the Nix take on Brisbane at Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday, which will otherwise be Talay's last game in New Zealand.

"It's in our hands. What we can achieve this season, the opportunity is still there," he said.

Key defender Scott Wootton is a chance to return after a calf injury.