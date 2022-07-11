The 2010 World Cup winner was part of a 35-strong A-League marquee wish list drawn up by the Australian Professional Leagues back in May, and it’s understood talks may hinge on the salary Macarthur are prepared to stump up for the veteran former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder.

MACARTHUR CHASE FABREGAS BULLS-EYE

Macarthur FC have confirmed talks with Spain great Cesc Fabregas are on-going over his arrival as an A-League marquee.

Fabregas, 35, has been released by Monaco and is open to a new challenge Down Under - if the price is right.

It's understood whoever grabs Fabregas might have to pay in excess of $1.5 million per season.

Melbourne City are also understood to be in the mix, though at this point Macarthur appear to be the keener of the two.

Krslovic, who is seeking to leverage Yorke’s worldwide renown to tempt high calibre recruits, confirmed the ambitious club are in the market for the playmaker, who recently parted company with Ligue 1 French side Monaco.

“Of course we’d be interested in a player of Cecs's quality, class and experience,” Krslovic told FTBL. "However any discussions are delicate at this stage”

Niggling injuries limited a frustrated Fabrigas to just 36 minutes of action last season. But he believes he still has plenty of lustre left and views Australia as unchartered territory to be conquered.

Fabregas' pedigree is unquestioned with his World Cup winners medal augmented by European Championship gongs from 2008 and 2012, not to mention two Premier League titles and an FA Cup with Chelsea, an FA Cup at Arsenal and La Liga and Copa del Rey glory at Barcelona.

Having clocked up 110 caps for his country, Fabregas was also named in two EPL team of the season line-ups, and has possesses the sort of kudos which would generate tangible interest in the A-League, as the competition looks to lure back a swathe of disaffected fans.

