Gordon was supposed to meet with FA regarding A-League expansion into Tasmania after the grand final, but COVID disruptions forced a delay.

However, the Tasmanian football boss says that the bid has widespread support from those who matter.

"I'm an optimist, it might be two years," he told WIN News. "It might be four, it might be three. I don't think it will be next season, but it might be the one after.

"It's still being worked on, it's just been really difficult while COVID has been interrupting travel and other things, but we've still got really good support from the premier and the state government."

Gordon says the bid are confident of securing a new rectangular stadium for the team that can also be used for concerts and other events, but plans haven't been developed.

This means that it's likely a new Tasmanian A-League team would begin life playing across Bellerive's Blundstone Arena in Hobart, and York Park in Launceston.

"There are quite a lot of places you could put it, it's just a matter of making sure it's the right place," Gordon continued.

"The logistics of getting in and out, that the local community will accept it, and that it can be used for more than just football.

"We've got a big enough player and supporter base here to support an A-League team regardless of what other sports and venues are going on."

Melbourne City and Olyroos star Nathaniel Atkinson was born in Launceston and is an ardent believer in a Tasmanian A-League side.

"I think it will happen, it's just a matter of when. The more teams in the league the more exciting it gets, the more eyes on the game."