Scuffles have broken out between soccer fans at Melbourne's Federation Square as Australia lost to France in the World Cup.

Bottles were thrown at a couple of people wearing French shirts early on Wednesday morning, while video posted to social media shows punches between spectators.

There are also reports a French flag was taken from supposed Les Bleus fans.

Hundreds had flocked to Federation Square to watch the Socceroos play France in their first match of the World Cup.

There were wild and happy scenes shortly after 6am, with Australia scoring the first goal of the match within six minutes.

But the excitement was short lived, with France equalising shortly after and going on to win 4-1.

Police have not received any complaints about the behaviour of the Melbourne spectators but a spokesperson said anyone with concerns should come forward.

"There is no place for violent or anti-social behaviour in the community and we support the vast majority of sporting fans celebrating this exciting time in the right spirit," a Victoria Police spokesperson told AAP.