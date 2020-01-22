Breaking in behind the Bali United defence in the 90th minute of his side’s Asian Champions League qualifier, the Victory winger delivered the moment that he had teased for so long when he slid a shot past keeper Wawan Hendrawan and secured his maiden Victory goal.

And while the stakes surrounding the moment were the highest that they might have been, the 23-year-old’s goal that made it 5-0 to the hosts, the explosion of noise from the 5387 fans in attendance that greeted it showed just how keenly anticipated it was.

Great to see Elvis amongst the goals, and the front flip 🤩 #MVFC #OurVictory pic.twitter.com/VZrZHVfnQ6 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) January 21, 2020

Officially signing from NPL Victoria side Avondale FC during the January transfer window of the 2018/19 season, Kamsoba had played 1,935 minutes of competitive football before he rippled the back of the net on Tuesday night.

A dynamic, 164cm attacker from the state leagues with a penchant for acrobatics, Kamsoba’s was immediately granted cult-hero status when he arrived at Victory, and that was even before taking into account his incredible journey from a Tanzanian refugee camp to the A-League.

But, while his explosive skills have been a positive since his arrival at AAMI, his lack of end-product had nonetheless begun to haunt him – especially as the tone around Victory became greyer in light of disappointing results in 2019/20.

“I don’t know how I feel anymore,” a laughing Kamsoba said after his goal. “It’s been that long I’ve lost feeling, I didn’t know how to score any more.

“So when I scored, it’s great to score again. Very happy.

“The funny thing is that Krusy [Robbie Kruse] was teasing me about [two earlier missed chances against Bali], telling me that I was cursed.

“And then somehow I got up and then I scored. And thank god for that.