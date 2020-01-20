Axed Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel has released an incredible video on the day of his sacking, thanking everyone in the Australian football community for his time in the A-League.
Despite the axe fallling midway through his second season on a three year contract, Babbel filmed a special heartfelt message for fans, players, management and media.
Watch it here now:
A message from Markus Babbel.#WSW pic.twitter.com/I1bDop6oFK— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) January 20, 2020
