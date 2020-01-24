Mooy joined Ryan at the Amex Stadium on loan from Huddersfield at the start of the season – and has quickly went from warming the bench to being the shining star of the side.

The deal was worth a reported $9.5m to his former Yorkshire side – but his value is now set to soar in the Premier League.

His commanding performances have won him new fans, capped with his goal against Bournemouth this week.

"I'm delighted," said Mooy today after the move was finalised. "I've really been ennjoying my time with the club so far and my family are settled too, which is very important to me.

"Hopefully it can continue and I can keep helping the team. You never know what to expect in football – but I spoke to Mat Ryan a few times before I joined and he told me good things.

"We have always been good friends and he was right with what he told me. I'm enjoying the training ground, the stadium, the fans and everything else.

"It's been great and hopefully I can keep enjoying it. At the moment, the fans seem to like me too, so that's nice."

Sydney-born Mooy began his career with Bolton before joining St Mirren in Scotland ahead of a return to Australia to join the new A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers in their debut season.

His switch to Melbourne City ultimately led to a contract with Manchester City who immediately loaned him to Huddersfield who he then helped get promotion to the Premier League.

They made his move permanent and he made sure to sign a new deal even after they were relegated to ensure the club were still rewarded if he earned a return to the Premier League with a new club.

While the reported £5m transfer fee might seem like a bargain for Brighton, it's more than the Terriers would have got if he had left the club as a free agent.

Now Mooy is focused on ensuring Brighton stay in the top flight next season.

"We know we have to stay positive because this is a big period," he told Brighton's official website today.

"We haven;t got the results we would have liked recently but you have to use that disappointing feeling as motivation going forward.

"We've got to look forward to the next games and enjoy the pressure that comes with being a professional footballer."

He added: "I feel like I've progressed but of course you can always improve and do more.

"It's about playing well consistently but I am quite happy because you never know what can happen when you move clubs.

"You have a new manager, team-mates and a new environment to adapt to but it's been really good. I like the way we play and it's enjoyable to be a part of."